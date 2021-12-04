Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $7.69

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.46. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 3,134 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $139,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

