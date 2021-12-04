Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 335,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 453.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 90,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,726,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.43 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.