Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

