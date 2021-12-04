Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.45. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

GIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.