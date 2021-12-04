Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CTXR stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $220.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.47. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

