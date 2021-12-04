Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.41

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.41 and last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 7290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

