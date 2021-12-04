Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0053

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Civitas has a market cap of $44,578.12 and approximately $189.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055567 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,365,579 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

