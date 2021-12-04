Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 759 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,866.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,730.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

