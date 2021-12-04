Clarity Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $383.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

