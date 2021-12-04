Clarity Financial LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 590,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 308,365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.