Clarity Financial LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 590,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 308,365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

