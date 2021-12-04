Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.