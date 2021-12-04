Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $932,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,882,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $32.26 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

