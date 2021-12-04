Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,249 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $307.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.