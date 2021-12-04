Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

