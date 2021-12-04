Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,316,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,135,000 after buying an additional 2,221,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,637,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,212,000 after buying an additional 1,466,394 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $26.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

