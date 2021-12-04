Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

