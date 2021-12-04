Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 152.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLOV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,360,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,489,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

