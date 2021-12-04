CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.