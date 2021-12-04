CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNF. TheStreet raised CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Greenridge Global boosted their price target on CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

CNF stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 543.88, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $338.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

