CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,818 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

