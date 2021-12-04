Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

Several research firms have commented on CODX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

