Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Update

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Coats Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.