Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

CGTX stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). Equities analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peggy Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.