Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

