Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $755,879.21 and approximately $6,542.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.67 or 0.08397087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,465.75 or 0.98405098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.