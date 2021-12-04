Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 68,482 shares.The stock last traded at $134.54 and had previously closed at $135.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.88. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.