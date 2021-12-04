Colliers Securities Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $245.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target increased by Colliers Securities from $135.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.14.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -144.42 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.