Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 66.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 287.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,017. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

