Comerica Bank Buys 69 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $151.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -108.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

