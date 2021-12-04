Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of OraSure Technologies worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $353,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $626.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSUR. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

