Comerica Bank Has $620,000 Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

