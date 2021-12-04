Comerica Bank Has $709,000 Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Blucora worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Blucora by 81,261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $790.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

