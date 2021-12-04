Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 17,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 283,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.62. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock worth $277,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.