Comerica Bank Sells 2,199 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HealthStream by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in HealthStream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $749.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.