Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.97. Community Financial has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $40.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

