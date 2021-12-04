Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CTBI opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $758.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

