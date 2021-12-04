Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CWBC stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

