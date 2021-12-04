Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 80.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 27.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

