Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

