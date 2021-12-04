Comparing Finward Bancorp (FNWD) & Its Rivals

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FNWD) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Finward Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95% Finward Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million $16.60 million 11.09 Finward Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.52

Finward Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Finward Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp Competitors 395 1668 1408 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Finward Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Finward Bancorp peers beat Finward Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

