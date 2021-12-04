Comparing Gravity (GRVY) and Its Rivals

Gravity (NASDAQ: GRVY) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gravity to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gravity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 18.52% 38.70% 27.98% Gravity Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Risk and Volatility

Gravity has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity’s competitors have a beta of 3.27, meaning that their average share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gravity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravity Competitors 1203 6035 11271 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.73%. Given Gravity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gravity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gravity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $344.25 million $50.16 million 7.68 Gravity Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 66.75

Gravity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gravity. Gravity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gravity competitors beat Gravity on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services

