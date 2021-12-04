Comparing OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMNIQ and Ribbon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.13 -$11.50 million N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 0.95 $88.59 million $0.25 21.56

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications 4.99% 24.37% 10.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OMNIQ and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ribbon Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

OMNIQ presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.32%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.36%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

