Comparing Yunji (YJ) and Its Peers

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yunji to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Yunji has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s peers have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yunji and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -8.88 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -7.36

Yunji’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yunji and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji Competitors 142 706 1065 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Yunji’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.24% -2.28% Yunji Competitors -16.85% 5.22% -1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yunji peers beat Yunji on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

