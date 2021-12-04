Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

CMPGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. 726,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Compass Group has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $23.78.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

