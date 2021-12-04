Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Compound has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $213.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $219.53 or 0.00447546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,198,452 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

