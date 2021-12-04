COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of COMS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. 656,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that COMSovereign will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,346 shares of company stock valued at $120,056. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in COMSovereign by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

