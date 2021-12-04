Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00.

Concentrix stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average of $167.45. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Concentrix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

