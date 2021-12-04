ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after purchasing an additional 753,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $71.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

