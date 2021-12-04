Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

