Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ED opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $80.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.